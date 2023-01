Hakanpaa produced an assist in Saturday's 4-0 win over the Coyotes.

You know things are going well for your team when even the stay-at-home defender finds the scoresheet. Towering in a 6-foot-7, Hakanpaa has mixed it up a bit offensively with four goals and five assists through 48 games, but naturally, it's 77 blocked shots and 129 hits that stand out the most for the physical skater.