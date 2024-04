Hakanpaa (lower body) might be available for the playoffs, coach Peter DeBoer told Brian Rea of Bally Sports Southwest on Wednesday.

Hakanpaa is at least skating on his own, but he'll presumably need to participate in some practices before getting an opportunity to rejoin the lineup. The 32-year-old defenseman has two goals, 12 points, 33 PIM, 196 hits and 123 blocks in 64 outings this season. He'll miss his seventh consecutive game when Dallas faces Edmonton on Wednesday.