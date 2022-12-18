Hakanpaa scored a goal, logged two hits and added four PIM in Saturday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Hurricanes.

Hakanpaa tied the game at 4-4 with 9:13 left in the third period, and his goal was enough to force overtime. The 30-year-old Finn snapped a seven-game point drought with the key tally. He's up to four goals, matching his career-best total from last season. Hakanpaa has added four assists, 90 hits, 52 blocked shots, 36 PIM, 31 shots on goal and a plus-7 rating through 32 appearances. He remains more of a physical presence in a bottom-four role.