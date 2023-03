Hakanpaa found the back of the net in Dallas' 6-5 overtime victory over Calgary on Saturday.

Hakanpaa didn't score a goal and was limited to four assists over his previous 16 outings. Even still, with six markers and 15 points in 70 games this season, Hakanpaa has surpassed his 2021-22 finish of 12 points in 80 outings. The 30-year-old is a bigger contributor in terms of hits and blocks, recording 192 and 114 respectively in 2022-23.