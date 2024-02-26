Hakanpaa (upper body) will not be in the lineup versus the Islanders on Monday, Brian Rea of Bally Sports Southwest reports.

With Dallas heading into a back-to-back, Hakanpaa seems unlikely to be in action versus the Avs on Tuesday either, though he hasn't been officially ruled out. Prior to his four-game absence, the 31-year-old defenseman was goalless in 14 straight while adding just two assists and 15 shots. Derrick Pouliot should continue to feature on the blue line with Hakanpaa and Nils Lundkvist (concussion) both still unavailable.