Hakanpaa (upper body) is not with the Stars for their four-game road trip, Mike Heika of the Stars' official site reports Monday.

Hakanpaa is currently mired in a 14-game goal drought during which he added just two assists and 15 shots. As such, the 31-year-old Finn's absence is unlikely to impact the majority of fantasy players, except in formats that utilize hits and blocks. In addition to Hakanpaa, the Stars will also be without Nils Lundkvist (concussion) for the trip.