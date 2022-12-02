Hakanpaa produced an assist, three blocked shots, two hits, two shots on goal and two PIM in Thursday's 5-0 win over the Ducks.

Hakanpaa set up Wyatt Johnston on the Stars' last goal of the game. With a goal and three helpers in his last seven games, Hakanpaa continues to produce more than usual on offense. The 30-year-old is already at seven points in 24 contests after posting all of 12 points in 80 outings last year. He's added 70 hits, 43 blocked shots, 32 PIM, a plus-9 rating and 27 shots on net this season as a steady defensive presence in the Stars' top four.