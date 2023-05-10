Hakanpaa (undisclosed) didn't take warmups, suggesting he won't play Tuesday in Game 4 versus the Kraken, Saad Yousuf of The Athletic reports.

Especially with lingering doubts about Miro Heiskanen (upper body), it would seem Hakanpaa is hurt rather than a healthy scratch. Hakanpaa scored a goal, doled out six hits and added 10 PIM in Game 3 on Sunday while seeing 20:10 of ice time, and he only went minus-1 in the 7-2 loss. The 31-year-old defenseman didn't sustain an obvious injury in the contest, but it's unclear when more information may be available.