Hakanpaa (lower body) won't play in Game 1 on Tuesday against Colorado in the second round of the playoffs, per Lia Assimakopoulos of The Dallas Morning News.

Hakanpaa hasn't played since March 16 -- he played a total of 64 regular-season games, recording two goals and 10 assists. The 32-year-old could see third-pairing usage if and when he returns to action.