Hakanpaa (lower body) is expected to miss Game 2 on Wednesday, according to Brian Rea of Bally Sports Southwest.

Hakanpaa hasn't been able to play since March 16 due to the injury. He had two goals, 12 points, 33 PIM, 196 hits and 123 blocks in 64 appearances during the regular season. When Hakanpaa is healthy, he might replace Nils Lundkvist in the lineup.