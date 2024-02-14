Hakanpaa grabbed two assists in Tuesday's 4-2 win over the Hurricanes.

Both of Hakanpaa's helpers came in the final period, setting up Jason Robertson for the eventual game-winning goal before earning a second assist on Matt Duchene's empty-netter. It's just the second multi-point game of the season for Hakanpaa, who had just one point in 17 games coming into Tuesday's matchup. The 31-year-old blueliner now has 10 points (two goals, eight assists) with 139 hits and 108 blocked shots through 53 games this season.