Hakanpaa logged an assist, five hits and two blocked shots in Wednesday's 5-4 loss to the Panthers.

Hakanpaa didn't have a point prior to December, but he's now logged three helpers over the last three games. Part of it is positive regression, but the 31-year-old shouldn't be relied on for consistent offense -- he's more of a physical role player in the Stars' bottom four. He's added 50 hits, 44 blocked shots, 27 PIM and a plus-9 rating over 24 appearances.