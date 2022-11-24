Hakanpaa registered two assists, seven PIM, four hits and two blocked shots in Wednesday's 6-4 win over the Blackhawks.

Hakanpaa got the rough stuff out of the way early, fighting Jarred Tinordi in the first period. The 30-year-old Hakanpaa then set up Ty Dellandrea on the game-tying goal in the third before feeding Jason Robertson for an empty-netter. This was Hakanpaa's first two-point games of the season. He's at six points, 59 hits, 37 blocked shots, 30 PIM, 24 shots on goal and a plus-8 rating through 20 contests while averaging a career-high 18:58 of ice time per game.