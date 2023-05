Hakanpaa recorded a goal and 10 PIM in Dallas' 7-2 loss to Seattle in Game 3 on Sunday.

Hakanpaa didn't score a marker over his previous 20 contests, and he registered just two assists in that span. His tally came early in the third frame, but it merely reduced Seattle's lead to 6-2. Hakanpaa received a misconduct penalty late in the third period. Through nine playoff appearances this year, the defenaman has a goal, two points, 16 PIM, 36 hits and 26 blocked shots.