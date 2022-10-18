Hakanpaa scored a goal on three shots, doled out four hits and blocked three shots in Monday's 4-1 win over the Jets.

Hakanpaa squeezed in a shot under the arm of Jets goalie Connor Hellebuyck in the second period to give the Stars a 2-1 lead. Offense is a rare thing for Hakanpaa -- he had four goals and eight assists in 80 contests last year, which represented career-best production. The 30-year-old also had 248 hits and 112 blocked shots last season, and he's already up to 14 and seven in those respective categories through three outings in 2022-23.