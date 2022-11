Hakanpaa posted an assist, four shots on goal and three hits in Saturday's 6-2 win over the Oilers.

Hakanpaa has a goal and an assist over the last two games, though that's an unusual burst of offense for the physical defenseman. He's at three points, 40 hits, 15 blocked shots, 19 PIM, 18 shots on net and a plus-4 rating in 12 contests overall. He may see top-four minutes, but he's not a factor on the power play and shouldn't be counted on for offense.