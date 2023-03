Hakanpaa recorded two assists and seven hits in Thursday's 10-4 win over the Sabres.

This was Hakanpaa's second multi-point effort of the season. He's logged three helpers over his last two outings following a 10-game drought. The physical defenseman has a career-high 13 points with 177 hits, 106 blocked shots, 64 shots on goal, 46 PIM and a plus-23 rating through 65 contests overall.