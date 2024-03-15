Hakanpaa produced an assist and four hits in Thursday's 6-2 loss to the Devils.

Hakanpaa saw a top-four role for much of the campaign, but he's been on the third pairing since the Stars traded for Chris Tanev. The 31-year-old Hakanpaa has two assists over his last eight contests and is up to 12 points, 55 shots on net, 193 hits, 122 blocked shots and a plus-9 rating through 63 outings overall. His physicality is strong, but it doesn't come with enough offense to help fantasy managers in standard formats.