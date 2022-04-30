Hakanpaa notched an assist and three hits in Friday's 4-2 win over the Ducks.

Playing against his former team, Hakanpaa was able to get on the scoresheet with an assist on a Joel Hanley goal in the second period. Hakanpaa isn't known for offense, but he collected three points in his last seven games of the regular season. The Finn ended 2021-22 with 12 points, 248 hits, 112 blocked shots, 68 shots on net, 43 PIM and a plus-1 rating in 80 contests. He'll look to bring that physicality to a first-round playoff series against the Flames, which begins Tuesday.