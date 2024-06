Hakanpaa's lower-body injury is a knee issue that required an arthroscopic procedure, Mike Heika of the Stars' official site reports Friday.

Hakanpaa didn't play past March 16 because of the injury. He had two goals, 12 points, 33 PIM, 196 hits and 123 blocks in 64 regular-season outings in 2023-24. Although there isn't a specific timetable for Hakanpaa's recovery, he's not expected to need further knee procedures.