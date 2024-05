Hakanpaa (lower body) won't play Monday in Game 4 versus the Avalanche, according to Ryan Boulding of NHL.com.

Hakanpaa sat out the final 13 games of the regular season and will miss his 11th straight playoff contest. It's still unclear when he will be available to return to the lineup. Hakanpaa registered two goals, 12 points, 56 shots on net, 123 blocked shots and 196 hits in 64 appearances during the 2023-24 campaign.