Hakanpaa scored a goal and added eight hits in Friday's 6-3 loss to the Predators.

Hakanpaa got the Stars on the board at 1:09 of the third period, but they couldn't pull even in a high-scoring frame. Both of the 31-year-old's goals this season have come against the Predators. The blueliner is up to eight points, 33 shots on net, 95 hits, 72 blocked shots, 31 PIM and a plus-4 rating through 41 contests. He continues to see bottom-four usage.