Hakanpaa has yet to record a point through 16 games this season.

Hakanpaa battled an injury just before the start of the season, but it hasn't stopped him from maintaining his usual role as a defensive specialist. He's yet to chip in any offense after recording 16 points in 82 contests a season ago. The 31-year-old has maintained his physical play with 24 hits, 29 blocked shots and 19 PIM to go with 12 shots on net and a plus-5 rating. Hakanpaa's defensive presence likely means he'll stick in the lineup regardless of his scoring contributions.