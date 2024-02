Hakanpaa (upper body) is expected to return to the lineup Tuesday versus the Avalanche, Mike Heika of the Stars' official site reports.

Derrick Pouliot was reassigned to AHL Texas earlier Tuesday, clearing out a spot in the lineup for Hakanpaa. Look for Hakanpaa to play on the second pairing as a physical and defensive presence. He had two assists over his first six games in February prior to the injury.