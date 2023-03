Hakanpaa logged an assist, three shots on goal, three hits and two blocked shots in Saturday's 4-3 overtime win over the Kraken.

Hakanpaa has four assists over his last three games, making this his most productive stretch of the season. While his offense will come and go, the 30-year-old defenseman remains a physical force on the Stars' blue line. He has 14 points, 180 hits, 108 blocked shots, 67 shots on net, 46 PIM and a plus-24 rating through 66 outings in 2022-23.