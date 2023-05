Hakanpaa notched an assist, three shots on goal, seven blocked shots, three hits and a minus-2 rating in Tuesday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Kraken in Game 1.

Hakanpaa's pass from the corner set up Joe Pavelski's fourth goal of the game on a waist-high deflection. The assist was Hakanpaa's first point in seven playoff outings. The big defenseman has added 25 hits, 21 blocked shots, seven shots on goal, six PIM and a minus-4 rating in a top-four role.