Hakanpaa notched an assist in Monday's 6-3 win over the Red Wings.

Hakanpaa helped out on Esa Lindell's buzzer-beater at the end of the first period. After a cold start to the year, Hakanpaa has five assists over his last six games to get more in line with his expected season-long pace. Those five helpers are all he has on offense this season while adding 52 hits, 47 blocked shots, a plus-7 rating, 27 PIM and 15 shots on net through 27 appearances. Hakanpaa's offense is too inconsistent for most fantasy formats, but he can be useful in deep leagues that value physical play.