Hakanpaa suffered an upper-body injury during Saturday's game against Edmonton.

Hakanpaa entered the contest with two goals, 10 points, 33 PIM, 155 hits and 110 blocks over 54 outings in 2023-24. If Hakanpaa and Nils Lundkvist (concussion) are unavailable for Monday's match versus Boston, Dallas will likely recall a defenseman from the minors.