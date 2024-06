Hakanpaa (lower body) won't be an option for Game 6 against Edmonton on Sunday, per Stars radio host Owen Newkirk .

Hakanpaa will miss his 32nd straight contest, including his 19th consecutive playoff outing. It remains unclear when he will be ready to return to the lineup. Hakanpaa registered two goals, 12 points, 56 shots on net, 196 hits and 123 blocked shots in 64 regular-season outings during the 2023-24 campaign.