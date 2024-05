Hakanpaa (lower body) is not expected to play in Friday's Game 5 versus the Oilers, Mike Heika of the Stars' official site reports.

Hakanpaa will miss his 31st straight game, though his absence is a bit more noticeable now with Chris Tanev (lower body) questionable for Game 5. Hakanpaa has been considered day-to-day throughout his absence, though he has not regularly skated during the playoffs.