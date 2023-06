Hakanpaa will undergo knee surgery, per Dallas radio analyst Bruce LeVine.

Hakanpaa battled the injury during the playoffs. He had a goal, two points, 16 PIM, 65 hits and 38 blocks in 15 postseason contests this year. He also missed four of six Dallas games from May 9-21 because of injury. Over 82 regular-season outings, Hakanpaa recorded six goals, 16 points, 60 PIM, 224 hits and 128 blocks.