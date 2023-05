Hakanpaa (lower body) won't play Sunday in Game 2 against Vegas, Saad Yousuf of The Athletic reports.

Hakanpaa will miss his third straight contest. The 31-year-old blueliner has two points, 32 blocked shots and 44 hits in 11 games this postseason. Colin Miller has been playing alongside Esa Lindell during Hakanpaa's absence.