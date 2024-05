Hakanpaa (lower body) isn't expected to play in Game 4 against Edmonton on Wednesday, per Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet.

Hakanpaa hasn't been in the lineup since March 16, and it's unclear when he might be able to return. He had two goals, 12 points, 196 hits and 123 blocks in 64 regular-season appearances in 2023-24.