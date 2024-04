Hakanpaa (lower body) won't be in the lineup Wednesday against St. Louis, according to Stars radio analyst Bruce LeVine.

Hakanpaa will miss his 13th straight contest. He still could be available for the beginning of the playoffs, but the Stars won't rush him back into action. The 32-year-old blueliner will conclude the 2023-24 regular season with two goals, 12 points, 56 shots on net, 123 blocked shots and 196 hits in 64 games.