Dickinson (lower body) will be in the lineup for Wednesday's game against Tampa Bay, Matthew DeFranks of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Dickinson was forced to miss Monday's game against Florida after getting hurt in Sunday's game against Nashville. As evidenced by this news, the injury wasn't a long-term issue, as he'll return to his usual fourth-line role. In 47 games this year, the 25-year-old has recorded 14 points, 59 shot, 71 hits and 46 blocks.