Dickinson (upper body) will play Saturday against the Oilers, Matthew DeFranks of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Luckily, Dickinson appears no worse for wear after departing Dallas' last game following a heavy collision into the boards. He did not return after leaving, but the 24-year-old is expected to feature Saturday in a second-line role. In 16 games this season, Dickinson has a goal and an assist, making him a non-factor in fantasy.