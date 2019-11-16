Stars' Jason Dickinson: All is well
Dickinson (upper body) will play Saturday against the Oilers, Matthew DeFranks of The Dallas Morning News reports.
Luckily, Dickinson appears no worse for wear after departing Dallas' last game following a heavy collision into the boards. He did not return after leaving, but the 24-year-old is expected to feature Saturday in a second-line role. In 16 games this season, Dickinson has a goal and an assist, making him a non-factor in fantasy.
