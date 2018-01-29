Dickinson was recalled from AHL Texas on Monday, Mark Stepneski of the Stars' official site reports.

Dickinson moved to the minors for the All-Star break, but is back with Dallas for the time being. Through nine NHL games this season, Dickinson is scoreless with a minus-2 rating. That said, the most discouraging statistic for the 2013 first-round pick is that he has put just six shots on goal in those nine contests. Dallas will be hoping that Dickinson will make strides in his offensive game, but until that happens, fantasy owners should steer clear.