Stars' Jason Dickinson: Bangs in rebound
Dickinson scored a goal on a team-high six shots in Tuesday's 3-2 overtime win over the Avalanche.
Dickinson corralled his own rebound and netted the game-tying goal at 14:37 of the third period. The 24-year-old has 14 points, 53 shots on goal and 61 hits through 42 games this season. At that pace, he'd finish the season with roughly 25 points -- that's good enough for deeper fantasy formats when combined with his moderate physicality.
