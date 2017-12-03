Stars' Jason Dickinson: Brought up a level
Dickinson was Mark Stepneski of the Stars' official site from AHL Texas on Sunday.
Dickinson's recall comes with fellow centerman Martin Hanzal (hamstring) landing on injured reserve just the day before. A first-round pick in 2013, Dickinson hasn't shown a ton of scoring prowess in the minors, with 96 points in 150 contests, and won't make much of a fantasy impact if he gets into Dallas' lineup.
