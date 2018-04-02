Stars' Jason Dickinson: Bumped back to AHL
Dickinson was sent down to AHL Texas on Monday.
Although Dickinson has appeared in 27 total games in Dallas, he hasn't had a steady presence on the team anyways as he just averages 8:32 of ice time, and was scratched each of the last two games prior to the downshift. With just three games left in the regular season and Dallas' playoff hopes fading, it seems doubtful the 22-year-old will appear in another game this season, but will certainly play a part of the postseason hunt for AHL Texas.
