Dickinson was recalled from AHL Texas on Monday, per the official AHL transaction log.

With Martin Hanzal (lower body) battling injuries, Dallas is in need of skaters down the middle, and Dickinson will serve as an emergency forward. The 22-year-old has thrived in the minors scoring 24 points (16 goals, eight assists) in 36 games, but is still looking for his first tally with Dallas on the season.