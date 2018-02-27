Stars' Jason Dickinson: Bumped up to Big D
Dickinson was recalled from AHL Texas on Monday, per the official AHL transaction log.
With Martin Hanzal (lower body) battling injury, Dallas is in need of skaters down the middle, and Dickinson will serve as an emergency forward. The 22-year-old has thrived in the minors, scoring 24 points (16 goals, eight assists) in 36 games, but is still looking for his first tally with Dallas on the season.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...