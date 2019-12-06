Stars' Jason Dickinson: Chips in with assist
Dickinson notched an assist, four hits and three blocked shots in Thursday's 3-2 overtime win over the Jets.
Dickinson picked up his first point in five games with the secondary helper on Denis Gurianov's second-period tally. Dickinson has provided a little depth scoring with nine points in 26 contests this season. The 24-year-old has added 40 hits and 23 blocks -- if he can get on a line with Jamie Benn or Tyler Seguin, he could be useful in DFS formats.
