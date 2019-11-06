Dickinson lit the lamp for the first time in 2019-20 and had three shots on goal in Tuesday's 4-1 win over the Avalanche.

The goal, which came just 19 seconds into the game, was Dickinson's first point in 13 games this season. He also generated a season-high three shots on goal, but nights like this figure to be few and far between for the 24-year-old, who entered the 2019-20 campaign with nine career goals in 105 NHL games.