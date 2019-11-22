Dickinson had a goal and an assist and was plus-2 in Thursday's 5-3 win over Winnipeg. He also won six of his eight faceoffs.

Dickinson didn't score a single point in 10 games during the month of October. However, his come alive since the flip of the calendar, collecting three goals and seven points over his last seven games. Things appear to be starting to click for the 24-year-old, who had six goals and 22 points in 67 games in his first full season in 2018-19.