Dickinson recorded two assists and a plus-2 rating in Tuesday's 5-2 win over the Red Wings.

Dickinson set up Jason Robertson's goal and earned the secondary helper on Joe Pavelski's tally, both in the first period. The 25-year-old Dickinson got a turn on the top line with Roope Hintz (lower body) out for the second half of a back-to-back. Dickinson is up to 13 points, 50 shots on net, 53 hits and a plus-2 rating through 41 contests.