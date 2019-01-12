Dickinson (back) could rejoin the lineup for Thursday's game against the Kings, Mark Stepneski of the Stars' official site reports.

If he returns Thursday, Dickinson would hit the front end of the original 3-to-4 week timetable he was handed. He's come into his own at the top level this season, producing 11 points -- five goals and six assists -- over 34 games despite not working on the power play. He also brings some physicality to the ice for Dallas, doling out 52 hits on the season.