Dickinson (lower body) is a game-time decision for Sunday's matchup against the Predators, Bruce LeVine of Dallas Stars Radio reports.

Dickinson will need to be activated from injured reserve before returning to the lineup. The Stars could certainly use the depth Dickinson provides, as fellow center Roope Hintz (lower body) is also a game-time call. Dickinson has accrued five goals and as many assists through 35 games this season.