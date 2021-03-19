Dickinson scored a goal on three shots and added a pair of hits in Thursday's 3-2 loss to the Red Wings.
Dickinson got a piece of a Jason Robertson shot in a 6-on-5 situation. That got the Stars within a goal, but they couldn't tie the game. Dickinson has five tallies, nine points, 29 shots on net, 43 hits and 31 blocked shots through 26 contests.
