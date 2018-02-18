Stars' Jason Dickinson: Demoted to AHL
Dickinson was sent down to AHL Texas on Sunday.
Dickinson was called up Friday, but with the Dallas lineup relatively healthy, there's no room for him to play. The 22-year-old forward has appeared in 13 games at the NHL level this season without scoring a point. He doesn't have any fantasy value at this point.
